São Paulo Registers First Case of Canine Rabies in 40 Years

São Paulo

The city of São Paulo confirmed on Friday (1st) the first case of canine rabies since 1983.

Institute Pasteur Laboratory in São Paulo - Antonio Volga

The dog infected by the disease had been rescued a few days before in the Butantã neighborhood, showing neurological symptoms. The animal died a day after receiving veterinary care.

The infection was confirmed by the Pasteur Institute, linked to the state government. The agency is responsible for epidemiological surveillance and risk control of rabies and other viral encephalitis.

According to the Municipal Health Department, the case is still under investigation and has already led to surveillance actions in the region. On the 1st and 2nd of September, agents visited 384 homes and vaccinated 367 animals with the anti-rabies vaccine.

Translated by Cassy Dias

