Summer Should Have Record Heat in Most of Brazil

The combination of the record heat in the oceans recorded in August with the likely continuation of El Niño until March 2024 points to a summer with unprecedented highs in Brazil.

However, the arrival of warm weather in the country should not be delayed until the start of the season, on December 22nd. In addition to heat waves that started at the end of winter, meteorological forecasts, such as those from Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), indicate that temperature records could be recorded in spring.

Experts also say that the rains that hit the South should gain strength with El Niño, especially in December, which will also bring hotter and drier weather to the North and Northeast.

Uncertainty falls on the Southeast, with no clear signs of more or less rain and heat.

There is a possibility, however, that Brazil and the rest of South America will hit temperatures above historical averages in the summer.

"All seasonal climate forecast models that look at spring and summer indicate a 70% chance that temperatures will be above average," says climatologist Francisco Aquino, head of the geography department at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul

Translated by Cassy Dias

