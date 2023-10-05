Green Hydrogen Project Cites Paris Agreement and Prohibits Exploration in Water Conflict Areas

Brasília

A special Senate committee has filed a bill to regulate the low-carbon hydrogen market in the country, providing incentives for the sector, prohibiting water exploration in conflict areas, and focusing on achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The project defines the different types of low-carbon hydrogen, creates a development program for the activity, and provides a national policy for the area.

(FILES) This file photo taken on November 10, 2017 shows an aerial view of the Floating Production Storage and Offloading Vessel (FSPO) "Cidade de Itaguai" oil platform, operating at Santos basin exploration unit of Pre-Salt in Itaguai, about 150 miles (240 km) off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP) - AFP

The regularization of the activity is seen by the government as an important step towards the energy transition.

During Jair Bolsonaro's government, Brazil moved away from achieving the goals agreed in Paris, which forecast the reduction of greenhouse gas production. President Lula has reiterated in speeches that the country will comply with them.

The proposal has created a low-carbon hydrogen development program, which should act as a way of encouraging the sector's activities through the transfer of funds for a maximum period of ten years.

The resources would come from the pre-salt, the Energy Development Account, and the Union Budget itself, in addition to financing.

Translated by Cassy Dias

