For Conservationist Jane Goodall, The Search for Oil 'Makes no Sense' in the Foz do Amazonas

São Paulo

"Woo woo woo woo woo woo."

That was the greeting primatologist Jane Goodall—the most well-known in her field worldwide—gave to the audience awaiting her lecture at Unibes Cultural in São Paulo at the beginning of last week.

The 89-year-old British conservationist, logically, spoke another language, which she also masters. "This is me, Jane, in chimpanzee language," she said afterward in English, in a lighthearted tone, matching her serene expression and voice.

In contrast, just before that, Goodall spoke to Folha for an interview, referring to oil exploration and the climate crisis, saying, "We are not immune to extinction."

Sao Paulo, SP, BRASIL, 30-10-2023: Sra Jane Goodall, 89, in SP. (Foto: Eduardo Knapp/Folhapress, AMBIENTE) - Folhapress

When asked about the idea of researching and exploring oil in the Foz do Amazonas basin—which has found support among sectors of Lula's (PT) government—Goodall said, "Unfortunately, this is happening everywhere, not just in Brazil."

"It makes no sense. We have to eliminate oil," the conservationist stated. "If we don't change, unite, and start doing things differently, the day will come when it will be too late. We will reach the point of no return in environmental destruction. And if we care about our children and our children's children, then it's time to take action."