78% of Brazilians Believe Human Activities Impact Global Warming, Datafolha Shows

São Paulo

In Brazil, the vast majority of the population understands the impact of humanity on the climate crisis. A new Datafolha survey, released this Sunday (17), reveals that 78% of Brazilians believe that human activities contribute to global warming, with more than half (54%) stating that they significantly affect the climate.

Twenty-five percent of respondents believe the impact is small, while 5% could not provide an answer. Only 17% asserted that human actions do not contribute to the rise in global temperatures. According to scientific consensus, current climate change is caused by greenhouse gases emitted by human activities, primarily the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation.

In 2021, an analysis of nearly 90,000 scientific articles showed that over 99.9% of researchers worldwide agree on this issue. The Datafolha survey was conducted in person with 2,004 individuals aged 16 or older in 135 municipalities across Brazil on December 5. The margin of error is two percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%.

Read the article in the original language