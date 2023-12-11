Braskem Mine Collapses in Maceió

Mine number 18 of Braskem in Maceió suffered a collapse on Sunday (10), according to the city's mayor. There are still no details about the extent of the damage. The State Civil Defense confirmed that the location suffered a collapse.

MACEIO ,AL , 10.12.2023 , BRASIL , Braskem mine collapses - Divulgaçao Defesa Civil

The collapse occurred under the Mundaú lagoon, which is likely to become highly salinized, causing damage to the local fauna and flora. Mayor João Henrique Caldas (PL) said in the early evening that the collapse in the mine has been located and does not pose a risk to the population.

The mine's roof collapsed around 1:15 pm after weeks under monitoring following seismic tremors. The affected area in the Mutange neighborhood had already been evacuated, so there were no victims.

"The collapse was concentrated, it was local," the mayor said in an interview in the early evening. "People in other areas [of the city] can rest assured."

"We will immediately contact Braskem," the mayor said. "We will not allow, we will be together, united, so that Braskem pays all its liabilities to the people of Maceió and the people of Alagoas."

In a statement, the company said that the monitoring system detected ground movement. "The authorities were immediately informed, and Braskem continues to collaborate with them," the statement said.

Read the article in the original language