Health is the Main Problem for Brazilians, Says Datafolha

São Paulo

Health has once again become the clear leader in the ranking of concerns for Brazilians among the areas considered the responsibility of the federal government. The sector is the main problem in the country for 23% of voters. This was measured by Datafolha in its new survey on the subject.

The Ministry of Health, in Brasilia - Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

In September, 17% of respondents said they were more concerned about health. The index has now risen by six percentage points, distancing itself from public safety, which had the same 17% three months ago and now registers 10% as the main problem.

Education, which fluctuated from 11% to 10%, ties with violence on the list.

In terms of security, 50% rate Lula's management as bad and very bad, compared to 29% who consider it regular and 20% excellent or good. At the same point in Jair Bolsonaro's government in 2019, 27% approved of the Planalto's work in the sector.

