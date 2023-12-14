Law to Protect the Pantanal Is Approved in Mato Grosso do Sul

Campo Grande

Fifteen days after being presented, the bill addressing the conservation, protection, and exploration of the Pantanal was approved in the Legislative Assembly of Mato Grosso do Sul. One of the objectives is to combat the wildfires affecting the biome.

Passo do Lontra, MS, BRASIL, 16-11-2023: The Pantanal faced a new wave of fires in November. (Foto: Eduardo Knapp/Folhapress, COTIDIANO) - Folhapress

The text proposes the creation of a fund to be used to promote sustainable development, prohibits the planting of soy, eucalyptus, and sugarcane, and prohibits the installation of hydroelectric plants and charcoal kilns.

The Pantanal Law, as the proposal is named, will come into effect in 60 days, starting from the publication in the Official Gazette.

The text deals with the conservation, protection, restoration, and ecologically sustainable exploration of the AUR-Pantanal (Restricted Use Area of the Pantanal Plain).

Among the priorities are the recovery of degraded areas, the promotion of research, formal environmental education, and the participation of indigenous communities and the Pantanal private sector in decisions related to territorial guarantees.

