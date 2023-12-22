Ministry of Health of Brazil Announces the Incorporation of the Dengue Vaccine into the Public Health System

São Paulo

The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday (21) the incorporation of the dengue vaccine into SUS (Unified Health System - public health system). Vaccination is set to begin in February 2024 but will not be used on a large scale initially. According to the ministry, the Takeda laboratory, the manufacturer of the Qdenga vaccine, stated that it has limited capacity to supply doses.

Therefore, vaccination will be focused on specific audiences and priority regions. "The Ministry of Health assessed the cost-benefit relationship and the issue of access, as in a country like Brazil, it is necessary to have an adequate quantity of vaccines for the size of our population. Following the favorable opinion of Conitec [a commission that evaluates the incorporation of technologies into SUS], we will be the first country to provide public access to this vaccine as an immunizer under SUS," said Health Minister Nísia Trindade.

