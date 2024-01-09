Autism Surpasses Cancer in Health Insurance Costs in Brazil, Says Sector

São Paulo

The increase in demand for treatments for patients with autism spectrum disorder and other global developmental disorders has become a cause for concern in the health insurance market.

Companies report rising expenses for such therapies, now reaching levels comparable to oncology—traditionally the area that consumes the largest share of costs, according to sector entities.

According to a survey conducted by Abramge (Brazilian Association of Health Plans) in a group of member companies, in 2023, the cost of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and global developmental disorder (GDD) therapies exceeded 9% of the average medical cost, while oncology treatments were at 8.7%.

A few years ago, such treatments represented less than 2% of the expenses, according to Abramge.

The costs began to trouble companies after changes made by the National Supplementary Health Agency from 2021, determining that people with ASD would be entitled to unlimited sessions with psychologists, occupational therapists, and speech therapists under plan coverage.

In 2022, the measures were expanded to cover any methods indicated by the doctor for patients with GDD.

