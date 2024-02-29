Brazil's February Emissions from Wildfires Are the Highest since 2003

São Paulo

The fires that have been ravaging Roraima in recent weeks have caused a surge in carbon emissions from forest fires in the country in February. Until the 27th, the fires emitted 4.1 megatons of carbon, the highest index for Brazil in at least two decades.

BOA VISTA , RR , 20.02.2024 , BRASIL , BR-174 engulfed in smoke at the Industrial District. Foto: Nilzete Franco/ FolhaBV - FolhaBV

The data comes from the European Copernicus Climate and Atmospheric Observatory, which has been tracking these emissions since 2003, and was released this Wednesday (28). Cities in Roraima have been shrouded in smoke, including the capital, Boa Vista. Another affected area is the Yanomami Indigenous Territory, which receives polluted air as a result of fires originating in the municipalities of Amajari and Mucajaí. When contacted, the government of Roraima did not respond by the time of publication. In a statement sent to Folha last week, the administration of Antonio Denarium (PP) stated that only two permits for controlled burning had been issued for the region, "evidencing that these fires occurring are criminal."

Data from INPE (National Institute for Space Research) shows that the state was responsible for nearly half (47.8%) of all wildfires in Brazil this month, an atypical period for the high incidence of fires in the region.

Since January, the country has been experiencing an unusually high number of wildfires for this time of year. Last month, there were 4,555 fires, while February had another 4,182 — an increase of 83% and 105%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023.

