Covid Cases Rise in The Early Weeks of The Year in Brazil

Brazil registered, from January 1st until the last day of February 10th, 196,460 new cases of Covid, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Regarding the moving average, the first six weeks of the year showed a rate of approximately 33,500 cases per week. In the same period of 2023, this rate was 21,000.

Therefore, the country registers a 154% increase in the moving average of coronavirus cases compared to the previous year. However, the number of deaths in the first six weeks of the year was higher last year.

In 2024, until the last day of the 10th, 1,127 deaths from Covid were registered.

There is still the possibility of new cases rising in the coming weeks, as infections resulting from Carnival gatherings have not yet been counted.

The country also recorded, for the first time since December 2022, a percentage of positive tests above 35%: it reached 36% in the week of February 4th to 10th, 2024.

According to Renato Kfouri, vice-president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations, the current scenario in the country is consistent with the stage of the disease, which ceased to have the character of a sanitary emergency on May 5th, 2023.

