Interior City in São Paulo Mobilizes, and Justice Suspends Licensing of Brazil's Largest Thermal Power Plant

Rio de Janeiro

The project for Brazil's largest thermal power plant in Caçapava (SP) has become the target of protests by residents, politicians, and environmental organizations in the Vale do Paraíba region, who fear the impacts on air quality and water supply in the region. On Thursday (31), the Federal Court of São Paulo suspended the licensing process for the power plant, responding to a request from the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office.

CAÇAPAVA (SP), 07.07.2019 - Paraíba do Sul River. (Foto: Lucas Lacaz Ruiz/Folhapress) - Folhapress

The public hearing to assess the project was scheduled for Thursday (1st) and faced protests from residents over the weekend. "We know that people are concerned about the possibility of a thermal power plant being installed here in Caçapava. I am too!" wrote Mayor Pétala Lacerda (Republicans) on Friday (26), announcing that she will go to Brasília in February to try to stop the project.

On Saturday (27), the Paraíba do Sul River Basin Committee issued a statement expressing concern about the project. "The committee wants to make it clear that it recognizes the considerable risks to water security and quality in our basin," they wrote. The protests against the project also recall the commitments made by Brazil to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The country has positioned itself as a leader in the energy transition process, becoming one of the themes of the new industrialization policy of the PT government. "We are in a valley; it is not feasible to have a power plant of this size in the city. Caçapava doesn't want this," says Councilwoman Dandara Gissoni (PSD), who attended COP28 in Dubai to seek support against the project.

