Rio de Janeiro Confirms 1st Dengue Death this Year

Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro has confirmed the first death of the year due to dengue in the municipality. According to the municipal health secretary, Daniel Soranz, it is a 45-year-old man, a drug addict, in Maré, the north zone of the city.

"Dengue was the cause of death. He was already malnourished and there was a worsening in the dehydration condition, which led to his death," Soranz said.

A woman carries her daughter and dog while a health worker sprays insecticide to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito to help mitigate a dengue outbreak, in the Ceilandia neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino - REUTERS

According to the secretary, another death caused by the virus is being investigated.

Rio is experiencing a dengue epidemic. The number of hospitalizations due to the disease reached 362 in January. It is the highest record in the historical series started in 1974.

This year, there are already 14,906 cases, more than half of the entire year of 2023, which had 22,866 cases and six deaths.

"The western region of Rio, the neighborhoods of Campo Grande and Bangu are the most affected. People have to eliminate dengue breeding grounds. It is advisable to use repellents," Soranz said.

Read the article in the original language