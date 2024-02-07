Ukrainian Women Arrested Trying to Take Lear's Macaw Eggs to Suriname

Two Ukrainian women were arrested by the Federal Highway Police (PRF) when trying to leave Brazil with Lear's macaw eggs, a bird found in northeastern Brazil and listed as an endangered species in the country.

It is suspected that the eggs were taken from a protected area in Bahia.

The arrest took place on Friday afternoon (2nd) and, according to the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, the Ukrainians were already being monitored by the agency and the Federal Police.

Incubator seized with eggs of the native bird from Brazil. - Divulgação/PRF

They were stopped in Governador Valadares (MG). The car they were in was traveling from Salvador (BA) to São Paulo.

The police found an incubator inside a bag, with six intact eggs. According to the PRF, the women admitted to carrying eggs of native wild birds from Brazil and that they would illegally take them to Suriname, where they would be sold.

Lear's macaw - getty images

Also according to the police, one of the women broke five eggs during the journey. Only one egg remained intact.

