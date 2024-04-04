For 76% of Brazilians, Paternity Leave Should Be Longer, Says Datafolha

Paternity leave in Brazil is five consecutive days. However, 76% of Brazilians believe this right should be extended, according to Datafolha research.

The right for fathers to take time off work after having a child was included in the 1988 Constitution. In addition to the five days provided by law, there is also the voluntary program Empresa Cidadã, in which enrolled companies grant an additional 15 days, totaling 20 days of leave.

The majority of respondents, 83%, also agree that maternity leave should be extended from 120 to 180 days.

The survey was conducted on March 19 and 20, with 2,002 people from 147 municipalities in all regions of the country. The margin of error is two percentage points in either direction.

Men were the most in favor of extending leave for fathers, totaling 77%. Those who disagree are 21%.

In the case of women, 75% endorse the extension of paternity leave, while 23% are against it.

