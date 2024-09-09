3,000 Brazilians Die each Year while Waiting for Organ Transplants

One of the world leaders in the number of organ transplants, Brazil faces high rates of donation refusal and other obstacles, resulting in around 3,000 people dying each year while waiting for surgery.

DUQUE DE CAXIAS, RJ, BRASIL, 10-12-2023: The medical team leaves the surgical center of the Adão Pereira Nunes hospital after an organ harvesting surgery. (Foto: Eduardo Anizelli/ Folhapress, AGÊNCIA) - Eduardo Anizelli/Folhapress

In the first half of this year alone, 1,793 deaths were recorded, including 46 children. From January to June, 4,579 organ transplants, 8,260 cornea transplants, and 1,613 bone marrow transplants were performed.

Among adults, the longest waiting list is for kidneys (35,695), followed by corneas (26,409) and livers (1,412). Among children, the leading waiting lists are for corneas (749), kidneys (396), and livers (75).

The average wait time for an organ is 18 months, but it varies considerably depending on the type of transplant, the patient's condition, and the number of donors.

News from Brazil Receive in your email inbox a summary of the day Carregando...

Family refusal remains the main cause of organ non-donation, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Organ Transplants. Nationwide, the current average refusal rate is 45%, though there is regional variation.