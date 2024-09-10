Lack of National Coordination Hampers Lula's Efforts to Combat Wildfires

Experts say structural and budgetary increases are not enough

João Gabriel Ranier Bragon
Brasília

The fight against wildfires in Brazil needs more organization and prioritization by the Lula government, as well as coordination with states, municipalities, and Congress, experts say. The country is facing a critical situation concerning fires, coupled with historic drought.

Lack of national coordination stalls fight against wildfires by Lula - Mariana Agunzi/Folhapress/Mariana Agunzi/Folhapress

Compared to Jair Bolsonaro's administration, there has been a budgetary and structural increase, measures that are insufficient given the current fire crisis.

"We need national coordination, and the states have to understand the urgency," says Cristiane Mazzetti of Greenpeace.

In Congress, where the rural caucus is strong, Ibama's funds for combating wildfires in 2024 were reduced, and in July, after six years, the fire management project was approved. A proposal to create an agency to centralize environmental management was also blocked.

The Civil House stated that the Lula government is working on integrating ministries to respond to the fires and drought.