Lula Promises the Creation of a Climate Authority amid Drought and Fires

Amid a scenario of fires and droughts in the Amazon rivers, President Lula again announced the creation of a climate authority in the country. The promise was made this Tuesday (10), in a meeting with mayors in Manaus.

This handout picture released by the Brazilian Presidency shows Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) looking at the Jaquiri river during a visit to Manaquiri, Amazonas State, northern Brazil on September 10, 2024. More than a thousand Brazilian localities are on alert due to low humidity levels, comparable in some cases to deserts like the Sahara, while the country is facing the worst drought in its history and fires continue to rage. (Photo by Ricardo STUCKERT / BRAZILIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP) - RICARDO STUCKERT/AFP

"Our focus needs to be adaptation and preparation to face these [extreme climate] phenomena. For this, we will establish a climate authority and a technical-scientific committee to support and coordinate the implementation of federal government actions," he said.

The president did not indicate goals or a timeline for the creation of the body, which was one of his campaign promises during the 2022 elections and crucial in gaining the support of Marina Silva, the current Minister of the Environment, for his candidacy.

The creation of new entities by the Executive needs to be approved by the Legislative. But, given the adverse scenario in Congress, the climate authority has not progressed.