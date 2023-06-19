Vinicius Junior's Advisors Claim that The Police Tried to 'Minimize' the Complaint of Racism

The personal advisor of the player Vinicius Junior, Felipe Silveira, who claimed to have received a banana from the hands of a security guard at the RCDE stadium, in Barcelona, before the game between Brazil and Guinea, on Saturday (17), made a formal complaint to the police this Sunday morning (18).

The personal advisor of the player Vinicius Junior, Felipe Silveira, who claimed to have received a banana from the hands of a security guard ( Foto: Reprodução /GE ) - Reprodução

According to one of the members of Vinicius Junior's team, who was present at the time of the racist insult and who accompanied Silveira to the police station near the stadium, "We once again notice how they do not consider racism a crime in Spain".

The first police officer who assisted them "alerted" that there was a possibility that a judge would see the gesture as a joke, and not as an offense. The second police officer, however, regretted the fact and commented that Samuel Eto'o, a Cameroonian athlete, suffered a lot with racist attitudes when he played for Barcelona, between 2004 and 2009.

Silveira declined to speak to the press. In the afternoon, he and the rest of the player's staff left Spain for Portugal, to follow the Brazilian team's game against Senegal in Lisbon, on Tuesday (20), at 4 pm (Brasília time).

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language