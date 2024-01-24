Loss of Football Points for Fan Racism Remains a Distant Reality

São Paulo

The sports world has witnessed new cases of racism in football stadiums in recent days in different countries, highlighting that measures taken so far to curb the practice have not proven effective.

French goalkeeper Mike Maignan of Milan in Italy and Jamaican midfielder Kasey Palmer of Coventry City in England were targets of racist insults or gestures.

These incidents prompted FIFA President Gianni Infantino to advocate for teams whose fans engage in racist displays to suffer automatic defeat.

In Brazil, the Brazilian Football Confederation began, as of February 2023, to outline a series of penalties that can be imposed in cases of "discriminatory infractions" committed by executives, clubs, athletes, coaches, fans, and referees.

Warning, fines of up to R$500,000, prohibition of athlete registration or transfer, and point deductions, as advocated by Infantino, are among the envisaged penalties.

However, since the potential punishments were added to the regulations, no team has had points deducted.

