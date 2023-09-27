Racial Equality Advisor fired after Insulting São Paulo Supporters

Brasília

The Ministry of Racial Equality announced this Tuesday afternoon (26) the dismissal of civil servant Marcelle Decothé, who offended São Paulo supporters and São Paulo residents during the Brazilian Cup final.

Soccer Football - Copa do Brasil - Final - Second Leg - Sao Paulo v Flamengo - Estadio Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil - September 24, 2023 Sao Paulo fans REUTERS/Carla Carniel - REUTERS

The head of minister Anielle Franco's special advising team made posts on social media attacking the São Paulo supporters, the Flamengo board, and the Federal Police at Morumbi stadium.

Decothé, who had a monthly salary of R$17,100, was accompanying the minister, who was at the departure site to launch an action against racism. Both traveled on a FAB plane with the justification that it was an official event.

A Flamengo supporter herself, Anielle's advisor criticized São Paulo fans in posts using neutral language. She wrote "white supporters, who don’t sing, descended from naughty Europeans"

In a statement, the ministry stated that the civil servant's stance is at odds with the department's policies and objectives. The president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, called Decothé's post outrageous this Tuesday.

