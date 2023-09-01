Study Shows that 41% of Black Soccer Professionals Suffered Racism in Brazil

São Paulo

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) presented this Thursday (31) a study according to which 41% of black professionals who work in Brazil, including athletes, commission members, and referees, claim that they have already suffered racism during the exercise of their professional activity. The survey was carried out by the entity in partnership with the Observatory of Racial Discrimination in Football and Nike.

The survey consulted a total of 508 national football professionals and addressed questions about race, religion, sexual orientation, and origin. Data were collected between July and August, with professionals working in Series A and B of the male Brazilian Championship, in addition to the female Series A1 and A2. When presenting the study, the CBF states that "there is an urgent need for educational campaigns and more rigor in punishments" against racism.

According to the survey, 53.9% of the attacks took place in stadiums and 31% on social networks.

A portion of 11.4% of respondents claim to have been the victim of insults within training centers and concentrations, and 3.3% mentioned cases in hotels. "This shows that the problem is far from being restricted to the occasions shown by the screens that cover football matches."

Translated by Cassy Dias

