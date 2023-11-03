Fluminense and Boca Fans Clash in Copacabana 2 Days Before Libertadores Final

Rio de Janeiro

The celebration of Boca Juniors fans on Copacabana Beach in the southern zone of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday (2) ended in a brawl with the arrival of organized groups from Fluminense. The two teams will face each other in the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday (4) at Maracanã Stadium.

The Fluminense supporters arrived around 5 pm at the location where Argentinians had spread flags and were singing supportive songs for their club. The Military Police, who were monitoring the Boca fans' movements, used tear gas to try to disperse the altercation. Two Argentinians and one Brazilian were detained.

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ - 2-11-2023 - Fans of Fluminense and Boca Juniors Clash in Copacabana 2 Days Before Libertadores Final - Divulgação/Seop

One of them was arrested after a chase that led to the waters of Copacabana. A video from the Military Police shows people calling him a racist. The police did not provide the reason for the detention of this man and the other two individuals.

The Argentinians were gathered at the Buenos Aires kiosk, a place that became a meeting point for Argentinians during the 2014 World Cup. Social media posts from Fluminense's organized groups showed the group walking through the neighborhood streets towards the location.