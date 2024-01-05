Ednaldo Rodrigues Will Return to The Presidency of the Brazilian Football Confederation by Judicial Decision

Minister of the Supreme Federal Court Gilmar Mendes suspended on Thursday (4) the decision of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice that removed Ednaldo Rodrigues from the presidency of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation). The sports executive will now be reinstated to the position.

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ, BRASIL, 05-07-2023: Ednaldo Rodrigues (Foto: Eduardo Anizelli/Folhapress, ESPORTE)

The magistrate concluded that the annulment of an agreement between the entity and the Federal Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro, without a more in-depth analysis, exposed the CBF to serious consequences that could "affect the proper functioning of Brazilian football as a whole."

By opting for a monocratic decision, the senior judge also accepted the argument that judicial intervention in the CBF could lead to sanctions by FIFA, which rejects third-party interference in the management of confederations and associations.

Ednaldo Rodrigues was removed from the presidency of the CBF on December 7 of last year. He took over the leadership of the CBF after the removal of his predecessor, Rogério Caboclo, who faced allegations of harassment against employees.

