Swiss Justice Annuls Cuca's Conviction in Rape Case

São Paulo

The Bern-Mittelland Regional Court in Switzerland has annulled the sentence that had convicted Alexi Stival, then a player and now football coach Cuca, for having sex with a minor under coercion during Grêmio's tour to the European country in 1987.

On November 22, Judge Bettina Bochsler accepted the defense's argument that the coach was convicted in absentia and could have a new trial. However, the Swiss Public Prosecutor argued that this would not be possible as the crime was statute-barred, so they suggested nullifying the sentence and dismissing the case.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 3, 2022 then Atletico Mineiro's head coach Cuca looks on during the Copa Libertadores football tournament quarterfinals all-Brazilian first leg match between Atletico Mineiro and Palmeiras, at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. (Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP) - AFP

Thus, Cuca was not acquitted on the merits. His defense claims to have gathered sufficient evidence to prove that he did not rape the then-minor on the night of July 30, 1987, when the young woman went to the room where he and three teammates were at the Hotel Metropole in Bern.

The decision is a victory for the coach, whose career was interrupted after the case resurfaced when he was hired by Corinthians in April of last year. Under pressure, he led the team for two games and resigned.

