Zagallo, The Greatest Winner of the World Cups, Passes Away at 92

São Paulo

Mario Jorge Lobo Zagallo was a superstitious man: his intense relationship with the number 13 made him famous. He considered himself a lucky man, believing that luck was his ally and was certain that it played a role in setting him on the path that would make him the greatest champion of the FIFA World Cups in 1958.

Mario Jorge Lobo Zagallo - Reprodução/TV Globo

The global sports icon passed away in the early hours of this Saturday (6), at the age of 92. The information was confirmed in a statement posted on the former player's social media.

"It is with immense sadness that we inform the passing of our eternal four-time world champion Mario Jorge Lobo Zagallo. A devoted father, loving grandfather, affectionate father-in-law, loyal friend, successful professional, and a great human being. A giant idol. A patriot who leaves us a legacy of great achievements. We thank God for the time we could spend with you and ask the Father to find comfort in the good memories and the great example you leave us," the statement reads.

Zagallo had been hospitalized for a few days in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, but there is still no information about the cause of death.

Read the article in the original language