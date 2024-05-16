Brazilian Football Confederation Suspends Two Rounds of Brazilian Championship Amid Tragedy in Rio Grande do Sul

São Paulo

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) informed this Wednesday (15) the suspension of the next two rounds of the Brazilian Championship due to the environmental tragedy in Rio Grande do Sul, devastated by floods that destroyed homes and cities throughout the state.

Bragança Paulista (SP), 20/04/2024 - CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO/RB BRAGANTINO-CORINTHIANS - O jogador Vitinho do RB Bragantino, durante partida entre RB Bragantino x Corinthians (Foto: Eduardo Carmim/Photo Premium/Folhapress) - Photo Premium

In a statement, the entity informed that it took the measure at the request of 15 out of the 20 clubs participating in the National Series A. The suspension applies to the seventh and eighth rounds of the tournament, which would be played in the next two weekends.

The period without matches coincides with the previously announced suspension for games of Juventude, Internacional, and Grêmio in the competition until May 27.

After this date, if no changes occur, the championship will resume on June 1, when the ninth round is scheduled.

Teams from Rio Grande do Sul have not played since the last week of April, when the rains began in the state. Some players and club staff participated in the rescue of victims as volunteers.

