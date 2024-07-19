CIA Produced 613 Files While Monitoring Lula

Brasília

Various U.S. government agencies monitored President Lula, producing at least 819 documents totaling 3,300 pages of records. Most were produced by the CIA, the American intelligence agency, which holds 613 documents on Lula, totaling 2,000 pages.

Lula during breakfast with journalists. - Ricardo Stuckert/PR

The information was provided by the American government to journalist and writer Fernando Morais, Lula's biographer. The data pertains to the period from 1966 to 2019, the year the requests were filed.

The records cover Lula's relationship with former President Dilma Rousseff and with authorities from the Middle East and China, as well as Brazilian military plans and Petrobras' production.

Morais' requests span five decades, from the military dictatorship era, when Lula rose in the labor movement, to shortly after his imprisonment in 2018. This collection does not contain information gathered during Lula's current term, which began in 2023.