Brazil Has Almost 1.7 Million Indigenous People, According to the 2022 Census

Brazil has almost 1.7 million indigenous people, equivalent to 0.83% of the population (203.1 million). This conclusion comes from the 2022 Demographic Census, which released new data on Monday (7th) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Manaus, AM, 04.08.2023: The indigenous woman, Eliza Sateré Mawé, 40 years old, with her children (Foto: Bruno Kelly/Folhapress, COTIDIANO)

The number of indigenous people in 2022 is 88.8% higher than the count in the previous census (896,900) in 2010. However, the data are not entirely comparable.

According to the IBGE, it is not possible to claim that the indigenous population nearly doubled in 12 years solely due to demographic factors. Part of this limitation is linked to a change in methodology.

Furthermore, the institute also acknowledges a possible undercount in the 2010 count, which the agency attempted to address in 2022 through refining its approach techniques.

The exact number of the indigenous population was 1,693,535 people. This represents the contingent identified by the IBGE both within and outside indigenous territories. The self-declaration method was used in the Census to determine indigenous identity."

Translated by Cassy Dias

