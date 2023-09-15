Brazilian Supreme Court Sentences First Defendants Tried for 8/1 Coup Attacks

Brasília

The STF ( Federal Supreme Court) sentenced this Thursday (14) the first three defendants tried for the January 8 attacks.

By majority vote, the justices classified them as crimes of criminal association, coup d'état, abolition of the democratic rule of law, qualified damage to the Union's assets, and deterioration of listed assets.

BRASILIA, DF, BRASIL, 13-09-2023, 12h00: Brazilian Federal Supreme Court (Foto: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress, PODER) - Folhapress

A fine of R$30 million was also imposed on everyone for collective moral damages to be paid jointly by those convicted. The crimes were charged by the Office of the Prosecutor General and accepted by the rapporteur, Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira, 51, was sentenced to 17 years in prison. He is a former employee of Sabesp (São Paulo's sanitation company) and was arrested in the act.

Likewise, Matheus Lima de Carvalho Lázaro, 24, from Apucarana (PR), was convicted. Thiago de Assis Mathar, 43, was sentenced to 14 years, including 12 years and six months in prison. He was accused by the prosecutor of breaking the police blockade.

Translated by Cassy Dias