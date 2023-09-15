Datafolha: Lula Has Stable Approval of 38%, and Disapproval Rises to 31%

São Paulo

Eight months into his third term, President Lula (PT) has stable approval ratings but has seen disapproval rise. 38% consider the PT member to be good or excellent, while 30% consider him to be average and 31%, bad or terrible.

The data was verified by the most recent research on the Lula 3 government carried out by Datafolha. 2,016 people were interviewed in 139 cities on Tuesday (12) and Wednesday (13). The margin of error is two points, plus or minus.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) - AFP

2% of those surveyed were unable to give their opinion. The only index that fluctuated above the margin of error in relation to last June's survey, taking into account that equal numbers at the upper and lower limits do not constitute a tie, was disapproval, which was then 27%. This is not, therefore, a spike in disapproval.

The most obvious positive news for the president is certain maintenance of the situation, despite political instability, such as the long discussion about expanding the space of the pork barrel faction in Congress. After comings and goings, Lula gave ministries to the conservative group.

Another theme of relative constancy is the main thermometers of the economy when it comes to the popularity of government officials, inflation, and unemployment, which follow a controlled path.

Translated by Cassy Dias