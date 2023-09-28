Justice's Farewell Speech at The Supreme Federal Court Defends Gender Equality in the Brazilian Judiciary

Brasília

In her last session as president of the STF ( Federal Supreme Court), Justice Rosa Weber stated this Wednesday (27) that the coup-plotting attack of January 8th can never be repeated, but must also be remembered as a driver of the strengthening of the State democratic law. "[It must be remembered] in view of the unity and immediate and firm response of the constituted Powers to the villainy practiced and against what that hostile horde intended", stated Rosa, in a speech at the end of the Supreme Court session. She became emotional and even shed some tears during her speech — something that had already occurred during an appointment on Tuesday (26) at the CNJ (National Justice Council ). At the end of the session, she received a standing ovation from her colleagues.

BRASILIA, DF, BRASIL, 27-09-2023, 12h00: Rosa Weber’s farewell speech at STF defends gender equality (Foto: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress, PODER) - Folhapress

In her speech, Rosa also highlighted the CNJ resolution that approved the creation of a gender alternation rule when filling vacancies for the second instance of the Judiciary.

"I take it as one of the countless joys that the period brought me," said Rosa about having signed the initiative's resolution, approved on Tuesday. The Justice will hand over the command of the Supreme Court this Thursday (28) to Luís Roberto Barroso, who is expected to remain at the head of the court and the CNJ until 2025.

Rosa turns 75 next Monday (2), the age limit for magistrates to retire. A career judge, she became a Supreme Court Justice in December 2011, appointed by former president Dilma Rousseff (PT).

Translated by Cassy Dias

