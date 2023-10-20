Brazilian Evangelical Influencer Stands out for Confronting Fundamentalists

São Paulo

Narrating the challenges of adult life, the move from Porto Alegre (RS) to São Paulo (SP), and the achievement of independence, influencer Jordana Vucetic, 19, has amassed 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 3.8 million on TikTok.

On these platforms, Jordana's content is permeated with a central message, responsible for her success: talking about her conversion to Christianity.

She began gaining followers on the internet at the age of 13. "My profile was focused on my physical appearance, with bikini photos and videos from parties. This caused me great harm," she says. "Soccer players would approach me, sexually interested in me, even knowing my age."

Her first contact with evangelical doctrine was during a relationship at the age of 15 when she received a Bible from the boy's aunt.

Today, her main goal is to demonstrate a devoted life to Jesus, acknowledging her flaws, and emphasizing the intention to follow biblical guidance.

The reception of her lifestyle change was quite negative, Jordana says, resulting in the loss of over 100,000 followers at the time.

From there, she entered the world of evangelical influencers. But, like in any other niche of the virtual entertainment world, there are rivalries.

Specifically on TikTok, the "gospel feud," as it is called by users, started when Jordana talked about her law degree, and other evangelical accounts argued that she was being indoctrinated and would deviate from the sacred word.

"I completely disagree; it's a matter of personal convictions. Keep what is good and discard what doesn't serve you," she says. She was called a "leftist puppet" by a TikTok profile. For her, these criticisms come from people who have a reductionist view of faith and a fundamentalist view of religion.

Jordana attends the Presbyterian Church of Brazil, which follows Calvinist orientation, believing in divine sovereignty as the source of salvation beyond human conduct.

In general, the influencer has a good relationship with her audience. In the comments, many people say they were influenced to return to the evangelical church, to have a Christian experience, or even to continue without a religion but appreciate the moderate tone she shares.

"There's no reason to demonize social media. They are tools that the Lord has given us to expand the kingdom of God."

