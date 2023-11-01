Justice Convicts Bolsonaro for Electoral Use of National Celebration

Brasília

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) condemned the former president Jair Bolsonaro by a vote of 5 to 2 in a new case – this time, due to the electoral use of September 7th, 2022.

In addition to declaring Bolsonaro ineligible for eight years for the second time, the court also decided on the ineligibility of Walter Braga Netto, a retired general and former minister who was the vice-presidential candidate on the former president's ticket and was rumored to run for Mayor of Rio de Janeiro in 2024.

FILE PHOTO: Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo - REUTERS

Out of the 7 ministers, 5 considered that Bolsonaro abused his power and conducted a campaign using public funds during the Independence Day celebrations.

Bolsonaro's defense argued that the civic event celebrations occurred openly and institutionally.

The former president had already been declared ineligible for eight years by the TSE at the end of June, also by a vote of 5 to 2, in a case related to a meeting with ambassadors in which he made attacks and spread lies about the electoral system.

The counting of the ineligibility period begins in 2022, and according to current legislation, Bolsonaro and Braga Netto would be eligible to run again in 2030.

