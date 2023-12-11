11-Year-Old Yanomami Girl Falls Victim to Gang Rape in Boa Vista

Rio de Janeiro

An 11-year-old Yanomami girl fell victim to gang rape resulting in severe bodily injury. The crime occurred on the night of last Monday (18) in a wooded area near the Casai (Indigenous Health House) in Boa Vista, Roraima. Four indigenous individuals are suspects.

A small village is seen in Yanomami indigenous territory, Roraima state, Brazil, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli - REUTERS

The Government of Roraima stated in a note that the suspects were taken to a police station by the Military Police. The delegate Jaira Farias arrested two adults, aged 21 and 27, in flagrante and apprehended two teenagers, aged 15 and 17.

The police were called after the girl was found unconscious in a wooded area, with the suspects around her.

According to the state government, "one of them confessed that they were drinking in a wooded area near the Yanomami Indigenous Health House and gave the child a drink. Then all four assaulted her."

The girl was taken for medical treatment at Santo Antonio Hospital. When contacted, the press office of the unit stated that the child entered the facility around 6:30 PM due to trauma, where she received treatment. Currently, the health condition is stable.

Casai Yanomami serves indigenous people who are removed from their territories. Demarcated by a decree on May 25, 1992, the Yanomami Indigenous Land (TIY) is the largest indigenous reserve in the country in both area and population.

