Attorney General's Office Cites Suspected Corruption by Director of Brazilian Intelligence Agency under Bolsonaro in Spyware Case

The Attorney General's Office cites the suspicion that Alexandre Ramagem, director of Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) during Jair Bolsonaro's government and a potential candidate for the Rio de Janeiro mayoralty, was involved in corruption to prevent the disclosure of information about the irregular use of spyware during his tenure.

BRASILIA, DF, BRASIL, 22-10-2020, 12h00: Alexandre Ramagem. (Foto: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress, PODER) - Folhapress

Information about Ramagem's actions, a personal friend of the Bolsonaro family, was used by investigators to launch Operation Última Milha on October 20, when the Federal Police arrested agency officials, and employees were suspended. All are suspected of involvement in the purchase and use of FirstMile, software capable of monitoring the geolocation of mobile devices.

