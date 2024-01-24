Lula Says Janja Is His Beacon in Government

Brasília

President Lula stated that the first lady, Rosângela da Silva, aka Janja, serves as a kind of beacon for him, drawing attention to anything "wrong."

"Janja is my beacon, that guiding light. When something is wrong, she draws my attention. When there's something wrong in the news, she draws my attention. And obviously, that helps me," he said in an interview with Bahia's Metrópole radio.

(FILES) Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) and Brazil's First Lady Rosangela 'Janja' da Silva. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) - AFP

Lula mentioned that besides Janja's personal care for him, the first lady is politically engaged, stating that "she lives politics 24/7."

The president also affirmed that the sociologist is interested in environmental issues and is "very concerned about women's issues."

"You have no idea how she scolds me when Stuckinha [photographer Ricardo Stuckert] takes a picture of me and there's only men. When she sees the photo, she's horrified. 'Couldn't you find a woman to put in the photo? Why only men, only men?' And sometimes, the majority is indeed men, what can you do?"

