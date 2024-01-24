Suspected Assassin of Marielle Franco Strikes Plea Deal

Rio de Janeiro

Former military police officer Ronnie Lessa has reached a plea deal in the investigation into the death of councilwoman Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes. The case is under seal at the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), and the collaboration still needs to be ratified by the court.

Councilwoman Marielle Franco - @marielle_franco no Instagram

The information about Lessa's plea deal was provided by columnist Lauro Jardim from O Globo and confirmed by Folha. Minister Raul Araújo is overseeing the plea deal at the tribunal.

Marielle and Anderson were killed on March 14, 2018, in Estácio, downtown Rio de Janeiro, after their car was attacked with gunfire.

One year after the crime, Lessa and Élcio de Queiroz, also a former police officer, were arrested. The former was accused of being the perpetrator of the shots, while the latter was accused of driving the vehicle used in the murder.

For Lessa's plea deal to be ratified, what he has disclosed must be substantiated by the case investigators.

