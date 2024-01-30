The Federal Police Conducts Searches against Carlos Bolsonaro and Targets the Political Core of the Parallel Intelligence Service

Brasília and Rio de Janeiro

The Federal Police carried out search and seizure warrants on Monday morning (29) to advance the investigation into the activities of the so-called "Parallel Abin" in Jair Bolsonaro's (PL) government. One of the targets is Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos), councilor of Rio de Janeiro and son of the former president. In this new action, the Federal Police target individuals who were recipients of information produced illegally by the federal government's intelligence agency.

Brazil's councilman Carlos Bolsonaro walks inside the Federal Police headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on January 30, 2024. Police on Monday raided the home and offices of Carlos Bolsonaro, one of Jair Bolsonaro's sons, as part of an investigation into illegal espionage on behalf of the far-right former president and his inner circle. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP) - AFP

According to the Federal Police, the measures taken aim to "advance in the political core, identifying the main recipients and beneficiaries of information produced illegally within the scope of Abin [Brazilian Intelligence Agency]." In Carlos's office in Rio, agents took a notebook, desktop computers, and documents. In the family's house in Angra dos Reis (RJ), Carlos's cellphone and another computer were seized by the Federal Police.

One of the locations where the Federal Police executed a search and seizure warrant this Monday (29) is Bolsonaro's house in Angra dos Reis, on the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The location entered the search list of the Federal Police after the discovery that Carlos was at the house, from where he broadcasted a live stream with his father this Sunday (28). As reported by the column Mônica Bergamo, the councilor woke up to the news that he was one of the targets of the Federal Police when he was getting ready to spend another day at the beach with his father in Mambucaba, a historic village in Angra. According to the column, the house was empty in the morning when the Federal Police arrived at the location. Bolsonaro and his sons had gone out to fish and had not yet returned. Images broadcasted by GloboNews in the late morning showed Bolsonaro and his sons outside the house watching the Federal Police agents leave after conducting searches at the residence.

