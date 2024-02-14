Ex-Husband of Deceased Gallery Owner in Rio Was The Mastermind behind The Crime, Says Arrested Suspect

Rio de Janeiro

The Cuban Alejandro Triana Prevez, suspected of killing American gallery owner Brent Sikkema in Rio de Janeiro, changed his version, confessed to the crime, and pointed out the victim's ex-husband, Daniel Sikkema, as the mastermind.

Brent G. Sikkema, 75. (Foto: ArtBO/Divulgação )

On Thursday (8), prosecutor Alexandre Murilo Graça requested the issuance of a preventive arrest warrant for Daniel and the conversion of Prevez's temporary arrest into a preventive one.

In his first version, Prevez denied the crime. The new information was given in a second police statement. Daniel was not located by the report.

According to Prevez, the ex-husband promised to pay $200,000 for the murder of the gallery owner. According to the Cuban, he even made money transfers through an international financial transfer company.

According to the suspect's version, Daniel allegedly sent a copy of the key to the townhouse where Brent lived in Jardim Botânico, in the southern zone of Rio, through a logistics company.

Thus, Prevez was able to enter the gallery owner's house without resistance.

Read the article in the original language