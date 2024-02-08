'People Think Indigenous People Need to Stay Isolated in the Forest,' Says Tupinambá Influencer

São Paulo (SP)

The word "pavulagem," a typical expression from Amazonas, refers to the act of showing off. "Pabular" (or "pavular") means to boast, according to the Aurélio Dictionary.

Despite the negative connotation, Maickson Serrão, 31, could not have chosen a more fitting term to name his podcast.

Maickson Serrão - Arquivo pessoal

In the program of the riverine journalist, he and storytellers narrate legends of the Amazonian oral tradition, in an effort to rescue, proudly display, the culture of the region.

"Many still think that indigenous people should be apart from globalization, isolated in the forest. But the world can learn from us. But for that, it is necessary to dialogue, even with those who think differently."

The successful podcast is just part of Serrão's story, who was born and raised in Vila de Boim, a riverine community located in an extractive reserve in Pará.

Of Tupinambá origin, the storyteller, as he calls himself, has already created a startup to sell hydrographic transport tickets, worked at the NGO Health and Joy, and was chosen to speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in 2023.

Moreover, he recently joined the network of leaders of the Lemann Foundation, one of Brazil's main NGOs in the education sector.

