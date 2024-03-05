Former Army Commander Complicates Bolsonaro and Confirms Discussion about Coup-Like Draft

Brasília

Ex-Army commander, General Marco Antônio Freire Gomes confirmed to the Federal Police that he was summoned by former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to a meeting where coup-like proposals were discussed, including a draft measure to reverse Lula's (PT) election in December 2022.

People close to the general affirm that Freire Gomes answered about 250 questions about the final days of his command in the Army, in a testimony that lasted over seven hours last Friday (1st).

Jair Bolsonaro (L) and Former Commander of the Army General Marco Antonio Freire Gomes, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 26, 2022. - (Photo by TÉRCIO TEIXEIRA / AFP) - AFP

He implicated Bolsonaro as responsible for maintaining the coup-like encampments and absolved himself of the responsibility for the participation of the Armed Forces as election overseers, an action that cast doubt on the trustworthiness of the ballot boxes.

Generals interviewed by Folha affirm that despite the institutional wear and tear of a former Army commander testifying to the Federal Police, it was the first time Freire Gomes had the opportunity to tell his version of the events.

They also say that the testimony was relevant for the general to demonstrate that he was not passive in the face of coup-like appeals made by Bolsonaro and allies.

