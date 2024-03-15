Former Army Commander Links Bolsonaro to Coup-Like Draft

Former Army commander Marco Antônio Freire Gomes told the Federal Police that the coup-like draft found at the home of former Justice Minister Anderson Torres is the same version that was presented by former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the heads of the Armed Forces in a meeting in December 2022.

In the statement, obtained by Folha, the general stated that the document was presented by Bolsonaro in a second meeting between military chiefs and the then-president of the Republic.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro talks with Brazilian Army General Freire Gomes during a Soldier's Day ceremony in Brasilia, Brazil August 25, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino - REUTERS

This is the first time that the draft found at Anderson Torres' house in January 2023 — with a proposal for a decree to establish a state of defense and reverse the election result — is linked to the coup plot at the end of the Bolsonaro government.

The former minister repeatedly denied having taken the text to the former president and told the Federal Police that the document was "completely disposable."

In the statement, the former Army chief said that Anderson Torres participated in meetings where the coup d'état was plotted.

When contacted, Torres's defense preferred not to comment on the content of the statement. Bolsonaro's defense did not respond.

