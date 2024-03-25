Inspector Rivaldo Devised a Plan with the Brazão Brothers to Kill Marielle, Says the Federal Police

The assassination of Marielle Franco was orchestrated by brothers Domingos and Chiquinho Brazão and Inspector Rivaldo Barbosa, according to a Federal Police report on the case. The document supported Supreme Federal Court (STF) Justice Alexandre de Moraes' decision to arrest the three this Sunday (24). The justice lifted the secrecy of information about the case on Sunday afternoon, including the PF report. The document states that the crime was conceived by the two brothers and meticulously planned by Rivaldo.

The former head of the Rio Civil Police, Rivaldo Barbosa (L), is escorted by a federal police officer upon arrival at the Federal Police headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 24, 2024. . Brazilian police carried out an operation on March 24, 2024, to arrest the alleged "masterminds" of the 2018 murder of Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco, a crime that caused outrage in Brazil and abroad. (Photo by Daniel Ramalho / AFP) - AFP

The report states that Rivaldo, then director of the Homicide Division of the Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro, joined the crime even before the perpetrators Edmilson Macalé and Ronnie Lessa, becoming one of the architects of the murder in the company of the Brazão brothers.

Rivaldo even made a demand that would be passed on to the perpetrators, say the investors, that the death could not originate from the City Council (Chiquinho was a councilor in the same legislature as Marielle).

"[Rivaldo becomes] one of the architects, in the company of the Brazão Brothers, of the internal phase of the iter criminis, which is evidenced by the imposition of the fundamental requirement passed on to the executors," says a passage from the PF report reproduced in Moraes' decision.

According to the PF, the qualification of Rivaldo as the author of the crime is justified because, although he did not conceive the crime, he "was responsible for having control of the final domain of the fact." According to the investigators, he had "total influence over the inherent evils of the execution march, especially with the imposition of conditions." For the PF, the investigation into the homicides of Marielle Franco and Anderson Gomes was, even before the commission of the crime- precisely because of the prior arrangement of the authors with the then person responsible for the investigation of homicides in Rio de Janeiro. "Coincidentally, or not, the crime was executed one day after Rivaldo Barbosa took office as Chief of Police," says a passage from the document.

According to the investigators, there was a promise of reward devised by the Brazão brothers and accepted by the suspects of being perpetrators of the crime, Macalé and Lessa, for the implementation and command "of a paramilitary group in a large area of land linked to the Brazão Family, in the vicinity of Comandante Luís Souto Road, in the Praça Seca neighborhood [western zone of the city of Rio]."

