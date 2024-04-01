Datafolha: Democracy Is The Best Form of Government for 71% of Brazilians; for 18%, It Doesn't Matter

São Paulo

For 71% of Brazilians, democracy is the best possible form of government. Meanwhile, 18% say they don't mind whether the country lives under the regime or not, while 7% believe that under certain circumstances, a dictatorship is preferable.

The picture painted by Datafolha on March 19 and 20 shows a country that predominantly advocates for the democratic regime in Brazil, but only feels somewhat satisfied with it, which they describe as problematic.

This is the thirtieth time the institute has gauged the country's democratic disposition, in a historical series that began in September 1989, a month before the first direct presidential election after the military dictatorship ended in 1985.

The 71% support is among the highest of the period but has been declining since the peak of 79%, recorded in October 2022 when then-President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) openly campaigned against the electoral system.

