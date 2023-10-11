Teen Idols Sell $8 million in Lip Balm in a 20-minute Livestream Event

São Paulo

On October 5th, the traditional laboratory Cimed, known for the flu medicine Cimegripe and the Lavitan line of vitamins, held its first live commerce event for pharmacies.

Larissa Manoela and Maisa (foto: Reprodução/@oficialcarmed no TikTok)

The focus of the event was not a medication, but rather the Carmed lip balm, which has become a sensation among children and teenagers in recent months. With the presence of actresses Larissa Manoela and Maisa in the live commerce, Cimed sold R$40 million ($8 million) in 20 minutes. "We had to suspend the live commerce because I wouldn't be able to deliver anymore," said Cimed's president, João Adibe Marques, to Folha.

"Today we have a waiting list of 60 days to supply the pharmacies," says Marques. The teen universe stars were hired as influencers to promote two new versions of the Carmed line, this time without Fini: a tutti-frutti flavor in glittery pink, and another flavor called "beijinho" with SPF 30. The campaign is restricted to the digital medium, with a focus on Instagram and TikTok. Only on the latter social network, the actresses together have over 100 million followers.

Read the article in the original language