São Paulo Fashion Week Returns with Small Brands Seeking the Spotlight

São Paulo

A glance at the list of brands showcasing at the upcoming São Paulo Fashion Week, starting this Wednesday (8), reveals many names unknown to the public. These labels create exclusive custom-made pieces, such as Renata Buzzo and her artwork dresses, or cater to a very specific clientele, like Bold Strap with its queer fashion featuring semi-transparent tank tops and sexually suggestive leather harnesses.

Renata Buzzo's Fashion Style - Diro Blasco



Out of the 38 fashion houses set to grace the runways at shopping center Iguatemi, Komplexo Tempo, and various external locations in São Paulo, only a handful have already broken into the fashionista scene, such as Handred—a Rio de Janeiro-based brand with street stores and outlets in several shopping malls.

In its 56th edition, São Paulo Fashion Week finds itself in a moment where some labels that once reached stardom thanks to its catwalks have turned their backs, as is the case with the highly hyped Misci, which showcased its new collection in an independent runway show. However, this doesn't prevent a queue of smaller brands eager to showcase their looks at the country's most prominent fashion event—this edition features all in-person runway shows.



The desire to be part of it, says Paulo Borges, the founder of the fashion week, persists because "the runway is still the prime place for storytelling, and the shows are authentic."

Read the article in the original language