6 Million Brazilians Consume Alcohol in Excess and Are at Risk of Addiction

An unprecedented analysis based on the results of a national survey and a test by the WHO (World Health Organization) shows that 6 million Brazilians, or 4% of the adult population, have a pattern that indicates dangerous consumption of alcoholic beverages, with risk of addiction.

The highest prevalence of this risk was found among men (6.6% against 1.7% among women), people between 45 and 54 years old (6.9%), with 9 to 11 years of schooling (5%), residents of the Midwest and North regions (6.8%) and blacks and browns (4.7%).

Just over a fifth of the adult population (22%) reported alcohol abuse (from four drinks on the same occasion for women and from five drinks for men) in the 30 days prior to the interview for the survey.

The highest prevalence of this abusive consumption was found in men (28.9%), in people aged 18 to 24 years (32.6%), in the population with higher education (26.5%) —with more than 12 years of study — and in residents of the Southeast region (23.7%).

One-third (33.2%) of 18- to 24-year-olds reported not remembering what happened after binge drinking at least once in the last year. In the general population, the rate was 21.7% (13.8 million). Of these, 2.6% feel this way every day, and 9.2% at least once a month.

Translated by Cassy Dias

