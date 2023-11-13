Rio and São Paulo Experience The Hottest Day of The Year, with a Thermal Sensation of up to 50°C

The two largest cities in Brazil recorded their highest temperatures for 2023 this Sunday (12), according to data from the municipalities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

In São Paulo, thermometers marked 36.9°C, surpassing the 36.5°C recorded on September 24, 2023.

SÃO PAULO, SP, BRASIL. 24/09/2023 - Photos in São Miguel Paulista, the neighborhood in the eastern zone of the capital, known for being the hottest neighborhood in São Paulo. (Foto: Jardiel Carvalho/Folhapress, COTI) - Folhapress

In Rio, the temperature was even higher: 42.5°C was recorded in Irajá, in the northern zone.

The previous peak was observed on February 17, with 41.8°C. According to Alerta Rio, the thermal sensation at the Irajá station reached 50.5°C this Sunday, around 1:55 pm.

In São Paulo, according to the CGE (Emergency Climatic Management Center) of the municipality, the temperature exceeded the 36.5°C recorded on September 24, 2023.

In addition to being the hottest day of the year in the city, this also became the date with the highest heat ever recorded for a November. Until then, the hottest day for the month had been recorded on November 4, 2019, with an average maximum temperature of 35.3°C.

